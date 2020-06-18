Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

Premier League and sports news LIVE: David Luiz accepts fault as Arsenal thrashed by Man City, Chris Wilder fumes at technology failure

talkSPORT Thursday, 18 June 2020 ()
Keep up to date with all the latest sports news and gossip, and reaction to the first night of Premier League action… Thursday’s headlines: David Luiz nightmare gifts Man City comfortable victory over Arsenal as Eric Garcia suffers horror injury David Luiz owns up to mistakes for Arsenal in Man City game as Mikel Arteta […]
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 
Video credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO - Published
News video: Chris Wilder admits goal-line technology failure is ‘difficult to take’

Chris Wilder admits goal-line technology failure is ‘difficult to take’ 01:55

 Sheffield United boss Chris Wilder was left baffled after the Blades were denied victory at Aston Villa by a technical fault. Goal-line technology failed to award the visitors a winner after Orjan Nyland carried Oliver Norwood’s first-half free kick over the line.

Related videos from verified sources

1 dead, 2 injured in triple shooting in KCMO [Video]

1 dead, 2 injured in triple shooting in KCMO

One man died and two women were critically wounded after they were shot inside a vehicle Wednesday afternoon in Kansas City, Missouri, police said.

Credit: 41 Action News     Duration: 02:01Published
Olathe West's Munoz named Gatorade National Player of the Year [Video]

Olathe West's Munoz named Gatorade National Player of the Year

Out of the hundreds of thousands of boys playing high school year during the 2019-20 school year, and out of the 50 who had been named Gatorade Player of the Year in their states, Jony Munoz was chosen..

Credit: 41 Action News     Duration: 01:28Published
Bryan Scott named new Las Vegas city attorney [Video]

Bryan Scott named new Las Vegas city attorney

Bryan Scott named the new Las Vegas city attorney.

Credit: KTNV Channel 13 Las Vegas     Duration: 00:20Published

Related news from verified sources

David Luiz regrets decision over Arsenal future in impromptu Sky Sports apology

David Luiz regrets decision over Arsenal future in impromptu Sky Sports apology Arsenal ace David Luiz was at fault for Manchester City’s first goal before being sent off as the Gunners were beaten with the Premier League finally returning
Daily Star


Tweets about this

mohitsmartlove

Mohit Andurkar RT @republic: Premier League VAR gaffe upsets fans after Sheffield United's goal ruled out; watch video #PL #AVLSHU https://t.co/VYyhNChr4c 9 minutes ago

Oddschanger

Oddschanger 🔵 Chelsea - ? 🔴 Man Utd - ? 🟠 Wolves - ? 📊 Who will finish in the top 4 in the Premier League this season? 🔎 We'v… https://t.co/7GatafBsX0 20 minutes ago

1AttitudeSports

Attitude Sports Premier League 2019-20 season returns in emotional day | NBC Sports - https://t.co/HkT6iao34g #sports #news… https://t.co/StlZUfmZD9 20 minutes ago

AtletMalaysia

#TeamMALAYSIA 🇲🇾 Aston Villa 0-0 Sheffield United: Visitors denied by tech error on Premier League's return | Football News | Sky Sp… https://t.co/04GrDYhaak 27 minutes ago

republic_sports

R.Sport Premier League VAR gaffe upsets fans after Sheffield United's goal ruled out; watch video #PL #AVLSHU https://t.co/Buk6T72Hjg 30 minutes ago

republic

Republic Premier League VAR gaffe upsets fans after Sheffield United's goal ruled out; watch video #PL #AVLSHU https://t.co/VYyhNChr4c 32 minutes ago

JulieMosquedo

زيادة المتابعين Black Lives Matter: Premier League takes a knee before season restart https://t.co/Ul0JnrPjLe I LOVE HOW THIS WORLD… https://t.co/AiWz5br4eN 56 minutes ago

SportMarketers

Maxim Maximov Sportfive's Woodman advocates 'careful' integration of extra Premier League ad inventory https://t.co/Nhz9STJL49… https://t.co/TKMRUjsOk4 2 hours ago