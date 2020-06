Napoli beat Juventus on penalties to win sixth Italian Cup Thursday, 18 June 2020 ( 1 hour ago )

Napoli beat Juventus 4-2 on penalties to lift the Italian Cup for the sixth time after the score was 0-0 after 90 minutes in an empty Stadio Olimpco in Rome. Paulo Dybala and Danilo both missed their spot-kicks for record 13-times Italian Cup champions Juventus with Arkadiusz Milik slotting in the winner for Napoli past veteran...