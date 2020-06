Napoli wins Italian Cup in shootout over Juventus Wednesday, 17 June 2020 ( 37 minutes ago )

ROME (AP) — Cristiano Ronaldo never had a chance. Arkadiusz Milik converted the decisive spot kick in a penalty shootout as Napoli won its sixth Italian Cup following a 0-0 draw with Juventus on Wednesday. Ronaldo was likely Juventus’ last penalty taker but after Paulo Dybala had his shot saved and Danilo blasted high over […] 👓 View full article