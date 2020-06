10 key EFL Championship players when the season restarts, including Leeds, Charlton and Nottingham Forest stars Thursday, 18 June 2020 ( 3 days ago )

The Championship returns this weekend for the final nine games of the season with things to play for at both ends of the table. The relegation battle is too close to call with 17th to 22nd separated by just three points. At the other end of the table, Leeds and West Brom hold the advantage […] 👓 View full article

0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend

Related videos from verified sources Coventry and Rotherham promoted to Championship as EFL clubs vote to end season



The regular season in League One is over after clubs voted by an overwhelming margin to cut the season short due to the coronavirus pandemic. Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO Duration: 00:35 Published 2 weeks ago

Tweets about this