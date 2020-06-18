Global  

Tyson Fury vs Anthony Joshua: Promoter Frank Warren warns official confirmation is still ‘miles away’ – but one thing has been agreed

talkSPORT Thursday, 18 June 2020 ()
Promoter Frank Warren has told talkSPORT that there is still a long way to go until the fight between Tyson Fury and Anthony Joshua can be officially confirmed. The boxing world was sent into a frenzy last week when a two-fight deal for next year was announced by Fury, as well as Joshua’s promoter Eddie […]
