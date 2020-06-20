Global  

Roy Keane sends direct message to Paul Pogba after Man United’s 1-1 draw at Spurs

The Sport Review Saturday, 20 June 2020 ()
Roy Keane challenged Paul Pogba to be more consistent after the French midfielder helped Manchester United to rescue a point in a 1-1 draw at Tottenham Hotspur on Friday night. Manchester United manager Ole Gunnar Solskjaer opted to leave Pogba on the bench for the Red Devils’ first Premier League game since their 2-0 victory […]

 Manchester United manager Ole Gunnar Solksjaer doubted Roy Keane's opinion that David De Gea is overrated and that he would have saved Steven Bergwijn's goal in the 1-1 draw at Tottenham. The former Manchester United midfielder did not mince his words in his assessment of the Spanish...

