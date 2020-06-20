Roy Keane sends direct message to Paul Pogba after Man United’s 1-1 draw at Spurs



Related videos from verified sources Keane slams Man Utd's defending



Roy Keane slams Manchester United's first half defending against Tottenham as they went into the break 1-0 down. Credit: Sky Sports UK Duration: 00:56 Published 9 hours ago Sheringham: Pogba lacking Keane-factor



Paul Pogba is lacking the Roy Keane-factor and Manchester United should find a replacement with the right mentality and desire, says Teddy Sheringham. Credit: Sky Sports UK Duration: 01:25 Published on May 26, 2020 Paul Pogba returns to training with Manchester United teammates



Manchester United players attend training at the club's Carrington complex, as social distancing measures remain in place across Premier League facilities. Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO Duration: 00:44 Published on May 20, 2020

Tweets about this