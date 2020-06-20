Global  

LG rolls back Covid-19 quarantine order

IndiaTimes Saturday, 20 June 2020 ()
Lieutenant governor Anil Baijal has rolled back his order making five days of institutional quarantine for all Covid-19 positive cases under home isolation — even if mild or asymptomatic — mandatory. The decision follows strong opposition from chief minister Arvind Kejriwal at a meeting of the Delhi Disaster Management Authority (DDMA).
