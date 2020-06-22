Ladakh face-off: BJP hits back at Manmohan Singh



Related videos from verified sources Watch: Guard of Honour given to Sepoy Jai Kishor Singh in Vaishali



Last rites of Sepoy Jai Kishor Singh were carried out on June 19 in his native village in Bihar's Vaishali. Guard of Honour was also given to the fallen soldier before the last rites. However, social.. Credit: ANI Duration: 01:23 Published 3 days ago India-China border face-off: 'My son died for country', says father of Aman Kumar Singh



Family member of slain soldier Aman Kumar Singh mourned his death in Bihar's Samastipur on June 17. His father said that his son died for the country and there is no greater pride than this. The.. Credit: ANI Duration: 01:31 Published 5 days ago Sushant Singh Rajput's family leaves for Mumbai to attend last rites



Sushant Singh Rajput's parents left from their residence in Patna for Jayaprakash Narayan International Airport on June 15. BJP MLA Niraj Kumar Singh Babloo a relative of Sushant is accompanying the.. Credit: ANI Duration: 01:59 Published 1 week ago

