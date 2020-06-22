Global  

Ladakh face-off: BJP hits back at Manmohan Singh

IndiaTimes Monday, 22 June 2020 ()
Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) on Monday called upon former Prime Minister Manmohan Singh as well as the Congress party to stop insulting India's armed forces while calling former PM's earlier statement on Ladakh face-off a mere "wordplay". Nadda said that Dr. Singh belongs to the same party which, "helplessly surrendered over 43,000 KM of Indian territory to the Chinese!"
