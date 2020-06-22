Global  

Jose Mourinho hits back at Paul Merson criticism over Harry Kane’s role at Tottenham in passionate four-minute rant

talkSPORT Monday, 22 June 2020 ()
Jose Mourinho has launched a passionate defence of his attacking record as a manager after Paul Merson claimed Harry Kane may never recapture his previous goalscoring form at Tottenham under the Portuguese’s tutelage. Arsenal legend Merson recently suggested that Kane would want to leave Spurs because of Mourinho’s pragmatic style of play and criticised the […]
News video: Jose's four-minute defence against Kane critics

 In a classic Jose Mourinho news conference, the Tottenham boss gave an uninterrupted four minute response to comments by Paul Merson that Harry Kane may question his future at the club because of their style of play under the three-time Premier League winner.

