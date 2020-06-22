Jose Mourinho hits back at Paul Merson criticism over Harry Kane’s role at Tottenham in passionate four-minute rant Monday, 22 June 2020 ( 30 minutes ago )

Jose Mourinho has launched a passionate defence of his attacking record as a manager after Paul Merson claimed Harry Kane may never recapture his previous goalscoring form at Tottenham under the Portuguese’s tutelage. Arsenal legend Merson recently suggested that Kane would want to leave Spurs because of Mourinho’s pragmatic style of play and criticised the […] 👓 View full article

