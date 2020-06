Newcastle United latest: Takeover ‘will go through’ and no immediate plans to replace Steve Bruce with Mauricio Pochettino Monday, 22 June 2020 ( 17 minutes ago )

A decision on the Newcastle United takeover is set to be announced imminently, talkSPORT has been told. A Saudi-led group want to buy the Premier League club from Mike Ashley in a £300million deal. The Premier League has yet to make a decision on whether the takeover could go ahead with piracy issues in Saudi […] 👓 View full article

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend Video credit: Sky Sports UK - Published 3 days ago Bruce: Takeover can't distract us 00:57 Newcastle head coach Steve Bruce says his staff and players cannot allow a potential takeover of the club to distract them from matters on the pitch.

Related videos from verified sources Bruce: I'd back myself to compete after takeover



Newcastle manager Steve Bruce believes he is the right man to remain in charge, should the club's proposed takeover be completed. Credit: Sky Sports UK Duration: 01:04 Published on May 21, 2020

