Plane flies ‘White Lives Matter’ message over Etihad during Man City vs Burnley Premier League clash

talkSPORT Monday, 22 June 2020 ()
A plane pulling a message reading ‘White Lives Matter – Burnley’ was flown over the Etihad on Monday evening. The shocking banner was spotted over the stadium minutes after the Man City and Burnley players took a knee at the start of their Premier League clash. Players, staff and referees have been showing their support […]
