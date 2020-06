Video credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO - Published 9 minutes ago Banner organisers won’t undermine Burnley’s ‘fantastic’ community work – Dyche 01:39 Sean Dyche is keen to ensure the actions of a minority do not overshadow the work done by Burnley in the community after a banner bearing the slogan ‘White Lives Matter’ was flown over the Etihad Stadium during their match against Manchester City. The club have condemned the banner and promised...