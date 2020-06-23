Global  

‘You’re terrified of him’: Wayne Rooney talks up Liverpool FC star

The Sport Review Tuesday, 23 June 2020 ()
Wayne Rooney believes that Mohamed Salah is starting to have a similar influence at Liverpool FC to Cristiano Ronaldo at Manchester United. Salah is widely regarded as one of the top attacking players in the world and he has been in fine form for Liverpool FC since having signed for the Reds from AS Roma […]

