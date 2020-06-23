Trump suspends H-1B visas: How it will impact Indian diaspora Tuesday, 23 June 2020 ( 2 hours ago )

The proclamation announced today by US President Donald Trump, is a mixed bag for the Indian diaspora. Foreign nationals outside the US, who were to begin work on an H-1B visa or even L-1 visas (intra company transfer) – but do not as yet hold a valid visa, as well as dependents who were to accompany them (be it spouses or dependent children) will have to wait longer, till the ban expires. 👓 View full article

