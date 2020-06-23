Neil Warnock is back in management: Middlesbrough sack Jonathan Woodgate and appoint former Cardiff, Leeds and Sheffield United boss
Tuesday, 23 June 2020 () Middlesbrough have sacked manager Jonathan Woodgate and appointed Neil Warnock as his replacement. The Championship club moved to bring in the vastly experienced Warnock, 71, after they were thrashed 3-0 at home by Swansea City on Saturday on their return to action. “MFC can confirm that head coach Jonathan Woodgate has been relieved of his […]