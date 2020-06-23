Neil Warnock is back in management: Middlesbrough sack Jonathan Woodgate and appoint former Cardiff, Leeds and Sheffield United boss Tuesday, 23 June 2020 ( 12 minutes ago )

Middlesbrough have sacked manager Jonathan Woodgate and appointed Neil Warnock as his replacement. The Championship club moved to bring in the vastly experienced Warnock, 71, after they were thrashed 3-0 at home by Swansea City on Saturday on their return to action. “MFC can confirm that head coach Jonathan Woodgate has been relieved of his […] 👓 View full article

