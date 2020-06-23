Arsenal must decide futures of four players, including David Luiz and Pablo Mari, TODAY Tuesday, 23 June 2020 ( 8 minutes ago )

Arsenal have less than 24 hours to decide the futures of four of their first-team players, including under-fire defender David Luiz. The Gunners have endured a wretched run since the resumption of the Premier League from its coronavirus suspension, losing back-to-back games at Manchester City and Brighton. And now Arteta has some big decisions to […] 👓 View full article

0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend

Related videos from verified sources Arenal players return to training with social distancing rules



Arsenal players leave the club's training facilities in London Colney, Hertfordshire, where the Premier League side have decided to restart individual training in private during the Covid-19 pandemic... Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO Duration: 00:46 Published on April 27, 2020

Tweets about this