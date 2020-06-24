Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

Michael Owen states his prediction for Liverpool FC v Crystal Palace

The Sport Review Wednesday, 24 June 2020 ()
Michael Owen is backing Liverpool FC to ease to a resounding win against Crystal Palace at Anfield on Wednesday night. The Reds will look to record their first Premier League win since before the coronavirus pandemic when Liverpool FC were 2-1 winners against Bournemouth at Anfield back on 7 March. Liverpool FC were held to […]

The post Michael Owen states his prediction for Liverpool FC v Crystal Palace appeared first on The Sport Review.
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 
Video credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO - Published
News video: Premier League match preview: Liverpool v Crystal Palace

Premier League match preview: Liverpool v Crystal Palace 01:20

 Liverpool prepare to take on Crystal Palace in the Premier League at Anfield. Here are all the key statistics behind the game ahead.

Related videos from verified sources

Klopp reveals Liverpool duo Salah and Robertson in contention to face Palace [Video]

Klopp reveals Liverpool duo Salah and Robertson in contention to face Palace

Liverpool forward Mohamed Salah is expected to return to the starting line-up to face Crystal Palace on Wednesday. The Egypt international was an unused substitute for Sunday’s goalless Merseyside..

Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO     Duration: 00:49Published

Related news from verified sources

Michael Owen predicts Man Utd vs Sheffield Utd and Liverpool vs Crystal Palace

Michael Owen predicts Man Utd vs Sheffield Utd and Liverpool vs Crystal Palace Michael Owen has given his verdict on Liverpool's Premier League game with Crystal Palace and Manchester United's at home to Sheffield United on Wednesday night
Daily Star


Tweets about this