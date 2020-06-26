Global  

Michael Owen reacts to Liverpool FC’s first Premier League title

The Sport Review Friday, 26 June 2020 ()
Michael Owen praised Liverpool FC for an “unbelievable season” after the Reds won their first Premier League title on Thursday night. Liverpool FC were 4-0 winners against Crystal Palace at Anfield on Wednesday night to do their bit ahead of Manchester City’s trip to Stamford Bridge in the Premier League on Thursday evening. The Citizens […]

The post Michael Owen reacts to Liverpool FC’s first Premier League title appeared first on The Sport Review.
News video: Liverpool fans take to streets to celebrate historic Premier League title win

Liverpool fans take to streets to celebrate historic Premier League title win 00:47

 Fans have gathered outside Anfield to celebrate Liverpool winning the Premier League for the first time ever.

