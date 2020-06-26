|
Michael Owen reacts to Liverpool FC’s first Premier League title
Friday, 26 June 2020 ()
Michael Owen praised Liverpool FC for an “unbelievable season” after the Reds won their first Premier League title on Thursday night. Liverpool FC were 4-0 winners against Crystal Palace at Anfield on Wednesday night to do their bit ahead of Manchester City’s trip to Stamford Bridge in the Premier League on Thursday evening. The Citizens […]
