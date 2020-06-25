Global  

Kings' Jabari Parker tests positive for coronavirus ahead of NBA return

USATODAY.com Thursday, 25 June 2020 ()
Jabari Parker, acquired by the Kings in a February trade, is self-quarantined in his hometown of Chicago after testing positive "several days ago."
