Michael Owen states his prediction for Chelsea FC v Man City
Thursday, 25 June 2020 ()
Michael Owen is backing Chelsea FC to draw 2-2 with Manchester City in their top-four clash at Stamford Bridge on Thursday night. The Blues will be looking to record successive Premier League victories since the return of the top flight following the coronavirus pandemic. Chelsea FC were 2-1 winners against Aston Villa at Villa Park […]
