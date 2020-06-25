Michael Owen states his prediction for Chelsea FC v Man City Thursday, 25 June 2020 ( 34 minutes ago )

Michael Owen is backing Chelsea FC to draw 2-2 with Manchester City in their top-four clash at Stamford Bridge on Thursday night. The Blues will be looking to record successive Premier League victories since the return of the top flight following the coronavirus pandemic. Chelsea FC were 2-1 winners against Aston Villa at Villa Park […]



The post Michael Owen states his prediction for Chelsea FC v Man City appeared first on The Sport Review. 👓 View full article

