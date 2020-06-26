Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

Jamie Redknapp instructs 23-year-old to resist Man United return

The Sport Review Friday, 26 June 2020 ()
Jamie Redknapp has urged Dean Henderson to continue his development at Sheffield United rather than return to Manchester United. The 23-year-old has excelled during his second successive season on loan at the Blades after Henderson helped Chris Wilder’s side secure promotion to the Premier League last term. Henderson has effortlessly made the step up to […]

The post Jamie Redknapp instructs 23-year-old to resist Man United return appeared first on The Sport Review.
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 
Video credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO - Published
News video: Solskjaer hails hat-trick hero Anthony Martial as Manchester United march on

Solskjaer hails hat-trick hero Anthony Martial as Manchester United march on 00:38

 Ole Gunnar Solskjaer was proud of sharpshooter Anthony Martial’s match-winning display as the forward’s maiden Manchester United hat-trick sealed a comfortable win against European hopefuls Sheffield United. The 24-year-old endured a topsy-turvy time at Old Trafford following a fine debut...

Related videos from verified sources

Meet the 40,000 fans filling Man U's Old Trafford [Video]

Meet the 40,000 fans filling Man U's Old Trafford

Manchester United's Old Trafford stadium will feel far from empty when the side return there to face Sheffield United in the Premier League on Wednesday evening.

Credit: Reuters Studio     Duration: 00:42Published
Marcus Rashford: The Footballer Using His Platform For Change [Video]

Marcus Rashford: The Footballer Using His Platform For Change

Manchester United and England footballer Marcus Rashford has hit the headlines, campaigning until the government made a U-turn on their decision to not extend free school meals into the summer. The..

Credit: HuffPost UK STUDIO     Duration: 02:33Published
US protests: Mahatma Gandhi's statue outside Indian Embassy vandalised in Washington DC [Video]

US protests: Mahatma Gandhi's statue outside Indian Embassy vandalised in Washington DC

Mahatma Gandhi's statue outside the Indian Embassy in Washington DC desecrated by unruly elements involved in US protests. Sources told to ANI that United States Park Police have launched an..

Credit: ANI     Duration: 01:36Published

Tweets about this