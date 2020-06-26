|
Jamie Redknapp instructs 23-year-old to resist Man United return
Friday, 26 June 2020 ()
Jamie Redknapp has urged Dean Henderson to continue his development at Sheffield United rather than return to Manchester United. The 23-year-old has excelled during his second successive season on loan at the Blades after Henderson helped Chris Wilder’s side secure promotion to the Premier League last term. Henderson has effortlessly made the step up to […]
