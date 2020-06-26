Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

2020 Davis Cup and Fed Cup postponed until 2021

The Sport Review Friday, 26 June 2020 ()
The International Tennis Federation has announced that the 2020 Davis Cup by Rakuten Madrid Finals and 2020 Fed Cup by BNP Paribas Finals have been postponed until 2021 due to the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic across the globe. The entire tennis tour has been on hold since the first week of March, and brought […]

The post 2020 Davis Cup and Fed Cup postponed until 2021 appeared first on The Sport Review.
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

Related videos from verified sources

T20 World Cup in 2020 'unrealistic', says Cricket Australia chairman [Video]

T20 World Cup in 2020 'unrealistic', says Cricket Australia chairman

Cricket Australia (CA) chairman Earl Eddings on June 16 said that staging the ICC T20 World Cup in Australia is 'unrealistic' due to the ongoing coronavirus crisis. The T20 World Cup 2020 is slated to..

Credit: ANI     Duration: 01:44Published
'No rush' for ICC to make decision on T20 World Cup, Richardson says [Video]

'No rush' for ICC to make decision on T20 World Cup, Richardson says

Australia bowler Kane Richardson has backed the International Cricket Council’s move to hold off on deciding the fate of the T20 World Cup. The tournament, hosted by Australia, is due to kick off in..

Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO     Duration: 00:42Published
NWSL Players Association Vice President Rachel Corsie On League's Upcoming Challenge Cup [Video]

NWSL Players Association Vice President Rachel Corsie On League's Upcoming Challenge Cup

The National Women’s Soccer League has announced plans to become the first American team sport to return to action. They’re condensing the season into a 25-game Challenge Cup starting June 27 on..

Credit: CBS 2 New York     Duration: 04:43Published

Related news from verified sources

Davis Cup, Fed Cup finals pushed to 2021 because of pandemic

 LONDON (AP) — The Davis Cup and Fed Cup finals were scrapped for 2020 by the International Tennis Federation on Friday because of the coronavirus pandemic, and...
Seattle Times Also reported by •FOX SportsNews24CBC.caHinduIndiaTimesIndian Express

Tweets about this

newspakistantv

News Pakistan Tennis: Davis Cup, Fed Cup finals postponed until to 2021 - https://t.co/dSMnzkvsbN - https://t.co/cSAnkvNym3 - News Pakistan TV 5 minutes ago

v_kalifa

k valerie RT @Jerusalem_Post: #DavisCup postponed until 2021, @ITF_Tennis decided on Friday citing #coronavirus concerns. https://t.co/LDblOKFrGQ 38 minutes ago

_TennisCoaching

tenniscoaching.com Proudly presented by https://t.co/LnzKGO7KJL Davis Cup Finals Postponed Until 2021 https://t.co/17u5s4hbkd https://t.co/draY0nfhwl 48 minutes ago

NordicNewsInUK

Nordic to UK Davis Cup: India-Finland tie postponed until 2021 - ESPN #nordic #finland https://t.co/d2qCmx6fuM 1 hour ago

UbiTennisEng

UbiTennis The Davis Cup Finals postponed until 2021 - https://t.co/T3Gpzerqs1 https://t.co/oYImjecPj3 1 hour ago

TPPNewsOfficial

The Pakistan Post Davis Cup, Fed Cup finals postponed until to 2021 https://t.co/xwexIBj5RD 1 hour ago

RLTCCTennis

Rushbrooke Tennis RT @Tennis_Ireland: Today it was announced that the 2020 Fed Cup by BNP Paribas regional group events+Davis Cup by Rakuten regional Group e… 1 hour ago

HannahV86475241

HannahVictoria Davis Cup Finals postponed until 2021 https://t.co/PRMeHTAGgN https://t.co/nQLVbRLPSJ 2 hours ago