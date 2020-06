Brentford 1-0 West Bromwich Albion: Ollie Watkins gives Bees victory Friday, 26 June 2020 ( 33 minutes ago )

Ollie Watkins scores the only goal as Brentford beat leaders West Brom to hot up the Championship automatic promotion race. 👓 View full article

Ollie Watkins said they had to dig deep but recorded an important win as Brentford beat West Brom 1-0 in the Sky Bet Championship.

