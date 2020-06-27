Global  

Rio Ferdinand sends message to Liverpool FC fans after title triumph

The Sport Review Saturday, 27 June 2020 ()
Rio Ferdinand has taken to social media to congratulate Liverpool FC on their Premier League title triumph. The Reds were crowned as Premier League champions for the first time in their history on Thursday night after Chelsea FC’s 2-1 over Manchester City handed them the top-flight crown. Liverpool FC have been by far the Premier […]

 Liverpool's first league title in 30 years has prompted an outpouring of emotion from players, staff and fans. In the wake of a squad party which went on until the early hours, manager Jurgen Klopp was asked for his thoughts on the achievement.

This footage was filmed and produced on 25 June 2020. The Liverpool Football Club has clinched the Premier League championship after Manchester City lost out 2-1 to Chelsea, handing the Reds their..

Manchester United manager Ole Gunnar Solskjaer congratulates rivals Liverpool on clinching their first league title in 30 years but conceded it always hurts to see someone else lift the trophy.

