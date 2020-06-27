|
Michael Owen states his prediction for Sheffield United v Arsenal
Saturday, 27 June 2020 ()
Michael Owen is backing Sheffield United to beat Arsenal on penalties in their FA Cup quarter-final at Bramall Lane on Sunday afternoon. The Gunners recorded their first Premier League win in three outings on Thursday evening to end a two-game losing run thanks to a 2-0 victory over Southampton. Goals from Eddie Nketiah and Joe […]
