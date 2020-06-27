Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

Michael Owen states his prediction for Sheffield United v Arsenal

The Sport Review Saturday, 27 June 2020 ()
Michael Owen is backing Sheffield United to beat Arsenal on penalties in their FA Cup quarter-final at Bramall Lane on Sunday afternoon. The Gunners recorded their first Premier League win in three outings on Thursday evening to end a two-game losing run thanks to a 2-0 victory over Southampton. Goals from Eddie Nketiah and Joe […]

The post Michael Owen states his prediction for Sheffield United v Arsenal appeared first on The Sport Review.
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

Related videos from verified sources

Arteta reacts to rumours of Guendouzi summer exit [Video]

Arteta reacts to rumours of Guendouzi summer exit

Arsenal manager Mikel Arteta reacts to rumours that Matteo Guendouzi will be leaving the club this summer. He spoke ahead of Arsenal's clash with Sheffield United on Sunday.

Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO     Duration: 00:27Published
Premier League sets restart date for June 17 [Video]

Premier League sets restart date for June 17

The Premier League season is set to restart on 17 June with Aston Villa v Sheffield United and Manchester City v Arsenal. The league was suspended March 13 due to the coronavirus pandemic.

Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO     Duration: 00:31Published

Related news from verified sources

Michael Owen states his prediction for Man United v Sheffield United

 Michael Owen is backing Manchester United to secure a “relatively comfortable” win against Sheffield United at Old Trafford on Wednesday night. The Red...
The Sport Review


Tweets about this