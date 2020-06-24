Global  

Michael Owen states his prediction for Man United v Sheffield United

The Sport Review Wednesday, 24 June 2020 ()
Michael Owen is backing Manchester United to secure a “relatively comfortable” win against Sheffield United at Old Trafford on Wednesday night. The Red Devils will be looking to record their first Premier League win since March when Sheffield United make the trip to Old Trafford in the mid-week clash. Manchester United were held to a […]

News video: Premier League match preview: Manchester United v Sheffield United

 A look at Manchester United v Sheffield United as the race for Champions League qualification heats up.

