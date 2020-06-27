|
Leeds United 3-0 Fulham: Marcelo Bielsa's side go top of Championship, Aleksandar Mitrovic faces retrospective action
Saturday, 27 June 2020 ()
Leeds go back to the top of the Championship with victory over Fulham, whose topscorer Aleksandar Mitrovic could face a ban for an off-the-ball elbow.
How Leeds landed Bielsa
Leeds United’s managing director Angus Kinnear sheds light on how the club persuaded Marcelo Bielsa to take over as head coach in the summer of 2018.
