Leeds United 3-0 Fulham: Marcelo Bielsa's side go top of Championship, Aleksandar Mitrovic faces retrospective action

BBC Sport Saturday, 27 June 2020 ()
Leeds go back to the top of the Championship with victory over Fulham, whose topscorer Aleksandar Mitrovic could face a ban for an off-the-ball elbow.
