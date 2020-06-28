Lewis Hamilton: He's ignorant and uneducated Sunday, 28 June 2020 ( 19 minutes ago )

World champion Lewis Hamilton labelled Bernie Ecclestone as, "ignorant and uneducated" on Friday after the former F1 supremo claimed that "black people are sometimes more racist than white." Ecclestone, who was F1 supremo for four decades, had been asked to comment on Hamilton's recent anti-racism initiatives. While praising the...


