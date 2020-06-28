Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

Lewis Hamilton: He's ignorant and uneducated

Mid-Day Sunday, 28 June 2020 ()
Lewis Hamilton: He's ignorant and uneducatedWorld champion Lewis Hamilton labelled Bernie Ecclestone as, "ignorant and uneducated" on Friday after the former F1 supremo claimed that "black people are sometimes more racist than white." Ecclestone, who was F1 supremo for four decades, had been asked to comment on Hamilton's recent anti-racism initiatives. While praising the...
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 
Video credit: Wochit Business - Published
News video: Lewis Hamilton Said Bernie Ecclestone's Comments On Race Were 'Disappointing'

Lewis Hamilton Said Bernie Ecclestone's Comments On Race Were 'Disappointing' 00:32

 Lewis Hamilton said it was “sad” and “disappointing” to see the comments of the former head of Formula 1, Bernie Ecclestone. Ecclestone said “in lots of cases, Black people are more racist than what White people are.” According to CNN, Hamilton took to Instagram to call the comments...

Related videos from verified sources

Lewis Hamilton devastated by death of dog Coco [Video]

Lewis Hamilton devastated by death of dog Coco

Lewis Hamilton has been left devastated by the sudden death of his beloved Coco after the six-year-old bulldog suffered a heart attack at home.

Credit: Bang Media World     Duration: 01:03Published
Lewis Hamilton didn't know about his dyslexia until his late teens [Video]

Lewis Hamilton didn't know about his dyslexia until his late teens

Lewis Hamilton didn't realise he was dyslexic until he was 17.

Credit: Bang Media World     Duration: 01:02Published
Mercedes F1 boss backs Hamilton on racial injustice [Video]

Mercedes F1 boss backs Hamilton on racial injustice

Mercedes team boss Toto Wolff gives Lewis Hamilton his full backing for the passionate condemnation of racial injustice after the death of George Floyd.

Credit: Reuters - Sports     Duration: 04:39Published

Related news from verified sources

Hamilton saddened and hurt by Ecclestone’s racism comments

 Formula One champion Lewis Hamilton has criticized “ignorant and uneducated” comments by former F1 boss Bernie Ecclestone. Hamilton, a six-time world...
Seattle Times

Hamilton slams Ecclestone racism remarks as 'ignorant and uneducated'

Hamilton slams Ecclestone racism remarks as 'ignorant and uneducated' BERLIN - World champion Lewis Hamilton has dismissed controversial remarks from former Formula one boss Bernie Ecclestone on racism as "ignorant and uneducated."...
WorldNews

Ecclestone comments on race ignorant and uneducated - Hamilton

 Lewis Hamilton says Bernie Ecclestone is "ignorant and uneducated" after the ex-Formula 1 boss made comments about racism.
BBC News


Tweets about this