Lewis Hamilton: He's ignorant and uneducated

Sunday, 28 June 2020 () World champion Lewis Hamilton labelled Bernie Ecclestone as, "ignorant and uneducated" on Friday after the former F1 supremo claimed that "black people are sometimes more racist than white." Ecclestone, who was F1 supremo for four decades, had been asked to comment on Hamilton's recent anti-racism initiatives. While praising the...
Lewis Hamilton said it was “sad” and “disappointing” to see the comments of the former head of Formula 1, Bernie Ecclestone. Ecclestone said “in lots of cases, Black people are more racist than what White people are.” According to CNN, Hamilton took to Instagram to call the comments...