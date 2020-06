Chilwell hopes lifted for Chelsea as two more are linked in £160m raid Sunday, 28 June 2020 ( 29 minutes ago )

Chelsea could get permission to negotiate a deal for Ben Chilwell after it was claimed Leicester have been cleared to sign his successor.



The post Chilwell hopes lifted for Chelsea as two more are linked in £160m raid appeared first on teamtalk.com. 👓 View full article

0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend

Tweets about this