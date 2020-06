FA Cup draw ball numbers and TV channel with Man Utd and Chelsea involved Sunday, 28 June 2020 ( 53 minutes ago )

The FA Cup continues on Sunday as the likes of Arsenal, Chelsea and Manchester City look to join Manchester United in the semi-final draw due to take place on Sunday afternoon The FA Cup continues on Sunday as the likes of Arsenal, Chelsea and Manchester City look to join Manchester United in the semi-final draw due to take place on Sunday afternoon 👓 View full article

0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend

Tweets about this