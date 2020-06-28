|
Ray Parlour reacts to Arsenal’s 2-1 win over Sheffield United
Sunday, 28 June 2020 ()
Ray Parlour praised Arsenal for claiming a “great win” as they sealed their spot in the FA Cup semi-finals with a 2-1 win over Sheffield United at Bramall Lane. Arsenal took the lead in the 25th minute of the quarter-final clash when Nicolas Pepe confidently scored a penalty for the Gunners. Sheffield United netted an […]
The post Ray Parlour reacts to Arsenal’s 2-1 win over Sheffield United appeared first on The Sport Review.
|
|
|
|
|
Related videos from verified sources
Tweets about this