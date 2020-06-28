All about English Football RT @premierleague: GOAL Watford 0-2 Southampton (70 mins)
Danny Ings strikes again, driving into the area and netting his second of the ma… 40 seconds ago
Pitchy Watford 1-3 Southampton: Danny Ings double keeps Hornets in troubl... 2 minutes ago
Sokkaa_RSS Watford 1-3 Southampton: Danny Ings double keeps Hornets in trouble https://t.co/XeMN8OIrVv https://t.co/ojBes0oFUQ 3 minutes ago
DT | SPORT Southampton beat Watford in their backyard; Saints' players scored all the goals.
Danny Ings scored twice and Jame… https://t.co/mCsamTpeHo 4 minutes ago
The Irish Kopite Danny Ings scores twice as Southampton surely secure their safety from relegation by beating Watford, who are in tr… https://t.co/QsQdmRaGb3 4 minutes ago
Total Football News RT @TheSunFootball: Danny Ings scores twice to keep Watford in deep trouble at the bottom
https://t.co/Iu3PKy5ZsY 5 minutes ago
Amigo News 🇬🇧 BBC FOOTBALL - Watford 1-3 Southampton: Danny Ings double keeps Hornets in trouble https://t.co/Xa8US08xgh 5 minutes ago
Matthew Nash #Southampton superb away from home again, #Watford stuck in a rut. Saints could have won by more in the end. Danny… https://t.co/qYrRqw0ZHL 7 minutes ago