Northampton beat 10 men Exeter in League Two play-off final at Wembley to win promotion

talkSPORT Monday, 29 June 2020 ()
Northampton will be playing football in the League One next season as they beat Exeter 4-0 in the League Two play-off final at Wembley on Monday. First half goals from Ryan Watson and Callum Morton set the Cobblers on their way to promotion before Sam Hoskins and Andy Williams netted late on. The Grecians had […]
Video credit: Sky Sports UK - Published
News video: Wembley to play pre-recorded national anthem

Wembley to play pre-recorded national anthem 00:38

 There will be no fans at Wembley when Northampton take on Exeter in the League Two play-off final but there will be a national anthem sung, after soprano Faryl Smith pre-recorded it outside the stadium.

Morton: 'It couldn't have gone better' [Video]

Morton: 'It couldn't have gone better'

Northampton's Callum Morton believes it couldn't have gone any better for Northampton having cruised to a 4-0 win over Exeter in the League Two play-off final.

Credit: Sky Sports UK     Duration: 01:31Published
Northampton promoted to League One [Video]

Northampton promoted to League One

Watch the moment Northampton lift the trophy at Wembley after a 4-0 win over Exeter sees them promoted to League One.

Credit: Sky Sports UK     Duration: 01:01Published
Guardiola delighted as City beat Newcastle [Video]

Guardiola delighted as City beat Newcastle

Manager Pep Guardiola hopes Manchester City's 2-0 quarter-final win over Newcastle can propel them to FA Cup glory, which in turn would prime them for their Champions League resumption against Real..

Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO     Duration: 00:57Published

Northampton Town promoted to League One after play-off victory over Exeter

 Northampton have been promoted to League One after beating Exeter 4-0 in the League Two play-off final at Wembley.
Independent

Exeter City's glorious day the last time they won at Wembley

 The Grecians take on Northampton Town tonight in the League Two Play-off Final at the stadium where they tasted success in 2008
Torquay Herald Express

League Two play-off final: Exeter and Northampton prepare for showpiece at empty Wembley

 BBC Local News: Northamptonshire -- Exeter boss Matt Taylor and Northampton manager Keith Curle prepare for their League Two play-off final at an empty Wembley.
BBC Local News


