Northampton beat 10 men Exeter in League Two play-off final at Wembley to win promotion

Northampton will be playing football in the League One next season as they beat Exeter 4-0 in the League Two play-off final at Wembley on Monday. First half goals from Ryan Watson and Callum Morton set the Cobblers on their way to promotion before Sam Hoskins and Andy Williams netted late on. The Grecians had […]


