Gary Neville raves about ‘outstanding’ Man United teenager
Tuesday, 30 June 2020 () Gary Neville has praised the “outstanding” Mason Greenwood for his recent form for Manchester United – and he is tipping the teenager to feature more regularly for the Red Devils. Greenwood has enjoyed something of a breakthrough season this term under Ole Gunnar Solskjaer, with the 18-year-old having notched up 38 appearances in all competitions […]
The post Gary Neville raves about ‘outstanding’ Man United teenager appeared first on The Sport Review.