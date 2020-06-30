Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

Gary Neville raves about ‘outstanding’ Man United teenager

The Sport Review Tuesday, 30 June 2020 ()
Gary Neville has praised the “outstanding” Mason Greenwood for his recent form for Manchester United – and he is tipping the teenager to feature more regularly for the Red Devils. Greenwood has enjoyed something of a breakthrough season this term under Ole Gunnar Solskjaer, with the 18-year-old having notched up 38 appearances in all competitions […]

The post Gary Neville raves about ‘outstanding’ Man United teenager appeared first on The Sport Review.
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

You Might Like


Related videos from verified sources

Neville: Tevez 'downed tools' at Man Utd [Video]

Neville: Tevez 'downed tools' at Man Utd

Gary Neville claims Carlos Tevez let himself down in his second season at Manchester United prior to joining rivals Manchester City.

Credit: Sky Sports UK     Duration: 02:06Published

Tweets about this