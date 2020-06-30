|
|
|
Watch video: Dwayne Bravo releases teaser to MS Dhoni song; fans share helicopter dance
Tuesday, 30 June 2020 ()
West Indies cricketer Dwayne Bravo has dedicated a song to India cricket great MS Dhoni ahead of the wicketkeeper-batsman's 39th birthday.
IPL team Chennai Super Kings (CSK) captain Dhoni will celebrate his birthday on July 7 and Bravo, a CSK teammate, posted a teaser of his latest song on Instagram.
"Are you ready for July...
|
|
|
|
Related videos from verified sources
Related news from verified sources
Tweets about this
|