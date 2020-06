Aaron Finch in awe of Virat Kohli's consistency Tuesday, 30 June 2020 ( 27 minutes ago )

Aaron Finch said all players are expected to endure some bad time but players like Kohli, Steve Smith, Ricky Ponting and batting great Sachin Tendulkar are exceptions. Finch was impressed with Kohli's consistency as a batsman too. 👓 View full article

0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend

Tweets about this