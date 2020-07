Mohammad Kaif mourns former Delhi cricketer Sanjay Dobal's demise on Twitter Tuesday, 30 June 2020 ( 1 week ago )

Former Indian batsman Mohammad Kaif mourned the demise of former Delhi cricketer Sanjay Dobal, who passed away at the age of 53 after suffering a cardiac arrest.



Kaif described Dobal as a "genuinely helpful human being" and said that he will always remember the former Delhi cricketer as cheerful and a positive... 👓 View full article