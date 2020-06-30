Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

Newcastle takeover latest: Premier League CEO Richard Masters says decision over £300m Saudi bid will be made ‘shortly’

talkSPORT Tuesday, 30 June 2020 ()
Premier League chief executive Richard Masters has hinted that a resolution over the proposed takeover of Newcastle United is close. Masters was grilled by MPs about the £300million bid by the state-backed Saudi public investment fund (PIF) when he appeared at the Digital, Culture, Media and Sport select committee on Tuesday. SNP MP John Nicholson […]
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 
Video credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO - Published
News video: FA Cup match preview: Newcastle v Manchester City

FA Cup match preview: Newcastle v Manchester City 01:14

 A look ahead at Newcastle’s home clash with Man City. Steve Bruce has challenged Newcastle to replicate their Premier League performances against Manchester City as they bid to pull off an FA Cup shock. The odds may be heavily stacked against the Magpies as they head into their quarter-final clash...

Related videos from verified sources

OFFICIAL Chelsea Sign Timo Werner For £50M From RB Leipzig Transfer Talk [Video]

OFFICIAL Chelsea Sign Timo Werner For £50M From RB Leipzig Transfer Talk

It’s Transfer Talk! On this week’s episode we take a look at rumours in the Premier League, leading with the story that Arsenal are willing to triple Thomas Partey’s wages to bring him to London...

Credit: FootballDaily     Duration: 09:40Published
Bruce wants clarity on proposed takeover [Video]

Bruce wants clarity on proposed takeover

Newcastle head coach Steve Bruce wants "clarity" from the Premier League on the proposed Saudi-backed takeover of the club as says the delay in approving the deal is "not healthy for anybody".

Credit: Sky Sports UK     Duration: 00:31Published
'New Newcastle bidder waiting in the wings' [Video]

'New Newcastle bidder waiting in the wings'

Sky Sports News reporter Keith Downie has the latest as Newcastle receive a new £350m takeover bid from the CEO of US TV company Clear TV.

Credit: Sky Sports UK     Duration: 01:27Published

Related news from verified sources

Premier League chief quizzed over Newcastle takeover delay

 Premier League chief executive Richard Masters faced questions from MPs on the delays surrounding the Saudi Arabian takeover of Newcastle and admitted:...
Belfast Telegraph Also reported by •News24Seattle TimesFOX Sports

Newcastle United latest: Takeover ‘will go through’ and no immediate plans to replace Steve Bruce with Mauricio Pochettino

 A decision on the Newcastle United takeover is set to be announced imminently, talkSPORT has been told. A Saudi-led group want to buy the Premier League club...
talkSPORT


Tweets about this

The_Looney_Toon

The Looney Toon 💙 RT @SunNewcastle: Newcastle takeover latest as Premier League chief Richard Masters reveals £300m Saudi bid will be sorted ‘shortly’ https:… 19 minutes ago

kabandawhat

👑KiNg KaBziE😎 RT @SunSport: Newcastle takeover latest as Prem chief reveals Saudi bid will be sorted shortly https://t.co/auRqa6taOU 1 hour ago

SunSport

Sun Sport Newcastle takeover latest as Prem chief reveals Saudi bid will be sorted shortly https://t.co/auRqa6taOU 1 hour ago

Josehmchelsea

Double N. RT @TheSunFootball: Newcastle takeover latest as Premier League chief reveals Saudi bid will be sorted 'shortly' https://t.co/siRdmcbdAy 1 hour ago

TheSunFootball

The Sun Football ⚽ Newcastle takeover latest as Premier League chief reveals Saudi bid will be sorted 'shortly' https://t.co/siRdmcbdAy 2 hours ago

HWTL_

Howay The lads Newcastle takeover latest as Premier League chief Richard Masters reveals £300m Saudi bid will be sorted 'shortly' https://t.co/kBrNjjf4l4 2 hours ago

evilbluebird

Lynn Hamer Wisdom out of intensive care, Newcastle takeover latest, Campbell leaves Southend https://t.co/u2mRM2HrIu via @NewsNowUK 3 hours ago

SunNewcastle

The Sun - Newcastle Newcastle takeover latest as Premier League chief Richard Masters reveals £300m Saudi bid will be sorted ‘shortly’ https://t.co/pU8GLpj008 3 hours ago