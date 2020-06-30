Newcastle takeover latest: Premier League CEO Richard Masters says decision over £300m Saudi bid will be made ‘shortly’ Tuesday, 30 June 2020 ( 19 minutes ago )

Premier League chief executive Richard Masters has hinted that a resolution over the proposed takeover of Newcastle United is close. Masters was grilled by MPs about the £300million bid by the state-backed Saudi public investment fund (PIF) when he appeared at the Digital, Culture, Media and Sport select committee on Tuesday. SNP MP John Nicholson […]


