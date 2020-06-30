FC Barcelona 2-2 Atletico Madrid: Messi scores 700th career goal but Barca drop points again Tuesday, 30 June 2020 ( 31 minutes ago )

Lionel Messi scored his 700th goal of his career in a thrilling 2-2 draw against Atletico Madrid at the Nou Camp on Tuesday evening. In what was a compelling watch between two of the giants of Spanish football, a calamitous moment in the 11th minute from Diego Costa saw him put through his own net […]



