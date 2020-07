Related videos from verified sources Americans have changed the way they plan for their futures financially as a result of COVID-19



Six in ten Americans would consider moving to a less populated area in order to better protect themselves against the second wave of COVID-19 or another pandemic. The study of 2,000 Americans examined.. Credit: SWNS STUDIO Duration: 01:02 Published 5 days ago Leroy Sane set to leave Manchester City after rejecting new contract



Leroy Sane is heading for a Manchester City exit after manager Pep Guardiola revealed the German international had turned down a new deal at the Etihad. Sane was on the bench against Arsenal on.. Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO Duration: 00:28 Published 2 weeks ago Leadership shakeup and the protests around them



Michele Fiore is still sitting on the council, seats away from her likely replacement. Stavros Anthony is one candidate, but he is receiving push back for his support of the Blue Lives Matter campaign... Credit: KTNV Channel 13 Las Vegas Duration: 03:29 Published 2 weeks ago

Tweets about this