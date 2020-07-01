|
Piers Morgan praises two Arsenal stars after 4-0 win over Norwich
Wednesday, 1 July 2020 ()
Piers Morgan took to social media to single out Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang and Kieran Tierney for special praise after Arsenal claimed a 4-0 win over Norwich City on Wednesday evening. Arsenal headed into the Premier League clash fresh from having booked their place in the FA Cup semi-finals with a 2-1 win over Sheffield United on […]
The post Piers Morgan praises two Arsenal stars after 4-0 win over Norwich appeared first on The Sport Review.
|
|
|
|
|
Related videos from verified sources
Tweets about this