Jose Mourinho insists he ‘wouldn’t swap Giovani Lo Celso for any player’ despite Tottenham missing out on Manchester United playmaker Bruno Fernandes

talkSPORT Thursday, 2 July 2020 ()
Tottenham boss Jose Mourinho has insisted he would not swap Giovani Lo Celso for Manchester United’s red-hot playmaker Bruno Fernandes. Spurs missed out on signing the Portugal international last summer under Mauricio Pochettino and the midfielder has taken the Premier League by storm, but Mourinho insists there is no disappointment on his part. Tottenham were […]
Video credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO - Published
News video: Jose Mourinho hoping Spurs can sort Dier contract

Jose Mourinho hoping Spurs can sort Dier contract 00:55

 Tottenham boss Jose Mourinho hopes the club can tie up a new contract for Eric Dier. The England international’s current deal expires at the end of next season, but Mourinho says both the club, led by chairman Daniel Levy, and the player are keen to reach an agreement.

