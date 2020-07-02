Liverpool revive interest in Trabzonspor goalkeeper Ugurcan Cakir – described as ‘one of the best goalkeepers I have seen’ by top scout
Thursday, 2 July 2020 () Liverpool have stepped up their interest in Trabzonspor goalkeeper Ugurcan Cakir as Jurgen Klopp plots their first title defence in 30 years. Despite claiming their maiden Premier League trophy last weekend after Chelsea’s victory over Manchester City, the Reds are already mapping out potential transfer targets. Cakir was linked with a move to Anfield in […]