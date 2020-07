Related news from verified sources Maya Moore helps free Missouri man from prison Minnesota Lynx star Maya Moore put her career on hold to help release a man from a 50-year prison sentence.

FOX Sports 1 day ago Also reported by • CBS News

Inmate backed by WNBA's Moore gains release WNBA star Maya Moore was among those greeting Jonathan Irons when he was released from a Missouri correctional facility on Wednesday. Moore put her career on...

ESPN 1 day ago





Tweets about this Amir Maya Moore is a real life American hero. She willingly sacrificed her career to fight for criminal justice. This… https://t.co/a84UF0NASR 2 days ago