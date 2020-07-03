|
UFC news: Khabib Nurmagomedov’s dad, Abdulmanap, ‘dies aged 57’ after battle with coronavirus
Friday, 3 July 2020 ()
Khabib Nurmagomedov’s dad has ‘died at the age of 57’ after a fight against coronavirus. The tragic news was reported on Friday afternoon in Khabib’s homeland of Russia. MMA trainer Abdulmanap, who coached his son to UFC lightweight championship glory, has been in hospital since May. He was admitted to hospital after suffering a heart […]
|
|
|
|
|
