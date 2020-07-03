Khabib's father Abdulmanap Nurmagomedov dies aged 57 years old from coronavirus complications

Scientists have stressed frailty should be considered as big a risk factor for dying with the coronavirus as old age or having an underlying health condition. Being frail is generally defined as reduced strength, endurance or ability to function, leaving an individual dependent on others for care....
More Young Adults Are Getting COVID-19 in Hard-Hit States According to NBC News, more adults in their 20s, 30s and 40s are testing positive for coronavirus, especially in states that are seeing spikes..