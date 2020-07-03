Global  

Khabib's father Abdulmanap Nurmagomedov dies aged 57 years old from coronavirus complications

Independent Friday, 3 July 2020 ()
Abdulmanap Nurmagomedov, father of UFC lightweight champion Khabib Nurmagomedov, has died at the age of 57 following a battle with coronavirus.
