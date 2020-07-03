Global  

Sergio Ramos has more league goals for Real Madrid in 2020 than Premier League Golden Boot candidates Jamie Vardy, Alexandre Lacazette and Roberto Firmino

talkSPORT Friday, 3 July 2020
It’s been a rather enjoyable post-lockdown period for Real Madrid skipper Sergio Ramos. The Spain defender scored his fourth goal in six games as Real Madrid took a giant step towards the LaLiga title with a 1-0 win over local rivals Getafe on Thursday night. Real Madrid have struggled to create chances all night against […]
