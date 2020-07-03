MLB cancels All-Star Game for first time since 1945



Related videos from verified sources Dog destroys expensive sofa after left home alone



This is the moment a shocked owner discovered his pet dog had destroyed his new £2,800 sofa - when he found the stuffing scattered across his living room.Jaccob [CRRCT] Mckay, 26, went for a breakfast.. Credit: SWNS STUDIO Duration: 00:11 Published on June 4, 2020 Happy Birthday, Carmelo Anthony!



Happy Birthday, Carmelo Anthony! Carmelo Kyam Anthony was born on May 29, 1984, and turns 36. He was born in Brooklyn, New York. The NBA player was named the NCAA Tournament’s Most Outstanding.. Credit: Wibbitz Top Stories Duration: 01:18 Published on May 29, 2020 “Late to the Game” Binge Watch: The Sixth Sense for the first time



Giulia in Italy has never seen The Sixth Sense, so she sat down ready for some jumpscares and the scene that shook everyone. Warning! Spoilers ahead. Credit: Zoom.in STUDIO Duration: 02:18 Published on May 26, 2020

Tweets about this