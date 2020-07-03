Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

MLB cancels All-Star Game for first time since 1945

FOX Sports Friday, 3 July 2020 ()
MLB cancels All-Star Game for first time since 1945Dodger Stadium’s 40-year wait to host the All-Star Game is going to last even longer
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

Related videos from verified sources

Dog destroys expensive sofa after left home alone [Video]

Dog destroys expensive sofa after left home alone

This is the moment a shocked owner discovered his pet dog had destroyed his new £2,800 sofa - when he found the stuffing scattered across his living room.Jaccob [CRRCT] Mckay, 26, went for a breakfast..

Credit: SWNS STUDIO     Duration: 00:11Published
Happy Birthday, Carmelo Anthony! [Video]

Happy Birthday, Carmelo Anthony!

Happy Birthday, Carmelo Anthony! Carmelo Kyam Anthony was born on May 29, 1984, and turns 36. He was born in Brooklyn, New York. The NBA player was named the NCAA Tournament’s Most Outstanding..

Credit: Wibbitz Top Stories     Duration: 01:18Published
“Late to the Game” Binge Watch: The Sixth Sense for the first time [Video]

“Late to the Game” Binge Watch: The Sixth Sense for the first time

Giulia in Italy has never seen The Sixth Sense, so she sat down ready for some jumpscares and the scene that shook everyone. Warning! Spoilers ahead.

Credit: Zoom.in STUDIO     Duration: 02:18Published

Tweets about this