You Might Like

Related videos from verified sources Lewis Hamilton devastated by death of dog Coco



Lewis Hamilton has been left devastated by the sudden death of his beloved Coco after the six-year-old bulldog suffered a heart attack at home. Credit: Bang Media World Duration: 01:03 Published 2 weeks ago Lewis Hamilton didn't know about his dyslexia until his late teens



Lewis Hamilton didn't realise he was dyslexic until he was 17. Credit: Bang Media World Duration: 01:02 Published 3 weeks ago F1 champion Hamilton 'overcome with rage' at racial injustice



Six times Formula One motor racing world champion Lewis Hamilton says he feels "completely overcome with rage" as he urges people to speak out against racism and stand up for justice. Credit: Reuters - Sports Duration: 02:18 Published on June 3, 2020

Tweets about this