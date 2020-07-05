Athletic Bilbao 0-1 Real Madrid: VAR Hands La Liga Leaders Another Dubious Win Sunday, 5 July 2020 ( 35 minutes ago )

Athletic Bilbao welcomed Real Madrid to their stadium of San Mames on Sunday afternoon, in what was the 34th match of the 2019/20 La Liga season for both teams. Bilbao entered the game from eight place with 48 points, with no real chance of reaching top four by the end but with a quite reasonable […]



The post Athletic Bilbao 0-1 Real Madrid: VAR Hands La Liga Leaders Another Dubious Win appeared first on Soccer News. 👓 View full article

